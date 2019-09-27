Will defer Karnataka bypolls: Poll panel to Supreme Court

The Election Commission assured the Supreme Court Thursday that it will postpone the bypolls to 15 seats scheduled in Karnataka on October 21 pending the court’s decision on a plea by 17 rebel Congress and JD (S) MLAs. The MLAs have challenged their disqualification from the state Assembly.

“I will ask the EC to defer it for some time,” senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi told a bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari. Asked if this should be recorded, he said, “We will do it.”

The EC’s response came when the bench said it did not want to give a piecemeal order and would prefer to decide the MLAs’ case once and for all. Incidentally, the EC on Monday had opposed the prayer seeking a stay on the polls. The court will now take up the matter on October 22.

Later, the EC issued a statement saying, “After studying the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court and after taking feedback from Learned Senior Counsel of the ECI, the ECI shall take immediate consequential steps in the matter concerning scheduled bypoll…”

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) in Karnataka, meanwhile, questioned the poll panel’s neutrality. “An advocate representing the EC has voluntarily agreed to defer the elections. This is a constitutional institution and it is a decision that demoralises the system in the country,” said former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Appearing for some of the legislators, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had Wednesday requested the bench to either stay the bypolls or defer them until it decided their petition.

The MLAs have questioned former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar’s refusal to accept their resignations and instead disqualifying them on July 26 for the duration of the current Assembly. Their resignations had culminated in the fall of the Congress-JD (S) government and paved the way for a BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa.

In their plea, the legislators contended that their right to resign as an MLA and carry on any vocation of their choice, including public service, could not have been denied by the Speaker “by a completely illegal and unconstitutional order”. The action was “arbitrary” and violated their fundamental rights under Articles 19 and 21, they said. The bench, however, wondered how it could accede to the prayer to lay down guidelines for the Speaker, who is a Constitutional functionary.

“We cannot encroach in his domain,” said the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao, said the Speaker’s powers could not be curtailed and political parties or the court could not look into how he should decide resignations. Backing the MLAs, the new Assembly Speaker said Wednesday that they have a “democratic right” to resign and urged the court to lay down guidelines for Speakers.

Appearing for the new Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that while legislators can be disqualified for giving up membership of a political party, they cannot be disqualified for giving up membership of the House.

In Bengaluru, state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned the EC’s offer to postpone the bypolls.

“The by-election has been notified and nominations have started. Why are they now offering to postpone elections? It seems they are being instructed by someone,” he said.

The postponing however, was welcomed by the state BJP and CM Yediyurappa — both were being pushed to the wall for tickets by party members likely to lose out if the 15 rebel MLAs are to be accommodated.