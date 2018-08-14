Will declare TRS candidates for state, Lok Sabha polls on September 2: K Chandrashekar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao K Chandrashekhar Rao

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that the party would declare the names of all Assembly and Parliament candidates on September 2. After a politburo meeting, Rao said the decision was taken to quell speculation about ticket allotment. “There is speculation that TRS will drop 40-50 MLAs, or not renominate so many MPs. So to clear the air, we will announce names of all the candidates in September. It will also galvanise the party to start preparing for the forthcoming elections,’’ Rao said.

Rao did not rule out early polls in Telangana. Asked about it by the media, he said that if polls are held six months before they are due, it cannot be called an early election. He also stated that on September 2, a massive public meeting is being arranged on the outskirts of Hyderabad, which 25 lakh people are expected to attend. He said he would announce all Assembly and Lok Sabha candidates that day.

Rao also accused the Centre of not following the spirit of cooperative federalism. “Niti Aayog was formed for transformation of India but I do not see any transformation… The NDA government led by Narendra Modi does not consider any requests or demands made by the state,’’ Rao said.

TRS adopted nine resolutions. It decided to demand that the Centre implement all promises made in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and reiterate its demand for Rs 20,000 crore for Kaleshwaram irrigation project if national project status is not accorded. It also demanded MSP of Rs 2,000 per quintal for paddy and maize, and extension of MNREGA to agriculture.

KCR reiterated that a non-Congress non-BJP federal front would become a reality even if takes time. “Congress and BJP have miserably failed to provide good governance… A qualitative change is required desperately and a federal front is what is required. I am in touch with lots of leaders; I will meet Naveen Patnaik soon, and we will form the federal front even if takes some time.’’

