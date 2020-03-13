Will decide on NPR only after Centre clarifies: Tamil Nadu minister

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar Thursday said the state has decided to stop preparations for the NPR exercise for now as the Centre has not replied to its queries. Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar Thursday said the state has decided to stop preparations for the NPR exercise for now as the Centre has not replied to its queries.

Facing strong criticism from opposition parties and minority communities for supporting the CAA, NPR and NRC, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar Thursday said the state has decided to stop preparations for the NPR exercise for now as the Centre has not replied to its queries. Kumar was referring to a letter by the state government to the Centre to avoid gathering certain details from people.

Kumar said the government is yet to issue a notification to carry out the NPR process in the state. “We will take a decision on NPR only after we get a clarification from the Centre…” he said.

The letter on the NPR questionnaire specified questions on mother tongue, Aadhaar card number, mobile, voter identity card and driving licence besides the date and place of birth of their parents and spouses. The letter came amid fears related to the alleged communal and political motives of the NRC exercise and the new citizenship law.

