Will create national front of regional parties on farmers’ issues, says SAD

A protest against the farm Bills in Devidaspur village along the Amritsar-Delhi rail link. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced its plans to bring different regional parties on a single platform against the Centre, particularly to raise farmers’ issues.

Senior SAD leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra Monday said that SAD is going to form a ‘national front of regional parties’ to sustain a nationwide agitation on the issue of the three agri Acts and other problems related to the farmers.

“In the coming week, we are going to organise a national front of regional parties in which parties from all across the country will be invited so that a big movement can be launched,” he said.

He added that several leaders of regional parties had congratulated the SAD on its firm stand on the farmers’ issue.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah of the J&K National Conference, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and NCP’s Sharad Pawar have congratulated us and hailed our stand on the farmers’ issues,” he said.

“Instead of mudslinging against each other, we should create one stage for farmers’ struggle,” he said.

Chandumajra was in Khatkar Kalan on Monday to pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and his supporters also paid tribute to the freedom fighter at Khatkar Kalan. Some ruckus was witnessed first when AAP leaders were not allowed to enter the premises on the pretext of security, but were allowed later after brief sloganeering. Cheema said that no one can be stopped from paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.