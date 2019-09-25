Will continue to serve when harassment ends: Chidambaram on Modi’s wishes

Former home minister P Chidambaram has expressed surprise over receiving birthday wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid his imprisonment in Tihar and continued criticism though tweets against the BJP government at the Centre for the alleged vendetta against him.

Chidambaram’s birthday was on September 16, and the PM’s greetings were sent to his village in Sivaganga before being redirected to Tihar prison where the Congress leader is lodged for the last two weeks.

In his birthday greeting, a copy of which was tweeted by Chidambaram, PM Modi wished all the best and good health to the Congress leader. “May the God give you good health and prosperity to continue service for the people as always,” said Modi in his note addressing Chidambaram.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:

Dear Mr. Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi @PMOIndia,

Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me) pic.twitter.com/kN381qpFyV — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 24, 2019

“As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so,” he wrote.

“Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve,” Chidambaram said.