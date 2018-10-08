Will continue to be Maharashtra CM in next term as well: Devendra Fadnavis

Addressing a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis assured people of continuous flow of funds for development. Addressing a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis assured people of continuous flow of funds for development.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday reiterated that he would continue to helm the state after the 2019 assembly elections as well. Last year also, the CM had denied the rumours of his promotion as Union minister in the wake of Manohar Parrikar resigning as defence minister and taking over as the chief minister of Goa.

Fadnavis has entered the last year of his remaining term as the chief minister.

Addressing a rally in Latur district of Maharashtra, Fadnavis assured people of continuous flow of funds for development.

“Next term (as CM) is going to be mine only. Hence, the people of Latur should not worry much about getting funds for some developmental works,” Fadnavis said Sunday.

The CM attended the inauguration ceremony of a health camp organised by the state government in the Marathwada city. While speaking about a government-run medical college and hospital, Fadnavis said, “The funds worth Rs 100 crore will be given in three stages for the completion of the work. The project will be completed in the next two years”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App