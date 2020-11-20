Will continue talks with China, another round soon, says MEA

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the objective of the military talks is to ensure complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector.

India on Thursday said it will continue dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels with China on the border standoff in eastern Ladakh and that both sides have agreed to hold another round of talks soon.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, while referring to the ongoing military talks between the two countries, also rejected as “baseless” a report in a British daily The Times, which quoted a Chinese professor to claim that the Chinese PLA had used “microwave weapons” to force Indian soldiers to leave positions in eastern Ladakh.

At an online media briefing, he recalled the eighth round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China in Chushul on November 6. These discussions were candid, in-depth and constructive, he said. “We will continue our dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels and have also agreed to have another round of talks soon with a view to achieve this objective,” he said.

