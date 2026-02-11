Will continue OPS, other welfare schemes despite RDG withdrawal: Sukhu, seeks PM’s appointment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday that the Himachal Pradesh government would continue with the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and various other public welfare initiatives, despite the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) withdrawal by the Centre dealing a financial blow to the state.

The chief minister’s affirmation will also assuage citizens’ concerns about the financial future of Himachal, with Principal Finance Secretary Devesh Kumar’s presentation two days ago highlighting the state’s inability to continue with subsidies, Social Security Pensions, and to adopt the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), as a fallout of RDG discontinuation.

Terming the RDG withdrawal an “indifferent treatment” by the Centre, Sukhu said, “Himachal Pradesh, by its geographical and economic nature, is a revenue-deficient state. I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek the restoration of the RDG.”

Calling himself “a warrior ready to fight for the state’s legitimate share on every platform” before boarding a chopper to Delhi from Annandale helipad in Shimla, Sukhu told reporters, “If the BJP were in power, they would have replaced the OPS with the UPS, ending the security currently enjoyed by government employees. Coming from a common family, I have a deep understanding about concerns of the general public. The state government will never compromise on their interests. The Finance Department manages technicalities of the state’s fiscal health, but the government’s priority remains the enhancement of resources to propel the state forward.”

The chief minister said that he was going to Delhi to attend a meeting called by the Congress leadership on the formation of the State Congress Unit. “After the meeting, I will meet Union minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda on the RDG issue. I have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but with the Budget Session ongoing, I hope the appointment will be given after that. I will go to any extent for the rights of Himachal Pradesh.”

Crores misused to favour contractors, alleges Sukhu

Accusing former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state of gross financial mismanagement between 2018 and 2021, Sukhu said, “The previous (BJP) government during its five-year tenure received a substantial Rs 54,000 crore RDG and Rs 16,000 crore GST compensation, but these funds were misused to favour contractors.”

Sukhu cited the expenditure of nearly Rs 1,000 crore on the construction of buildings lying vacant and underutilised.

“In contrast,” the chief minister highlighted, “the present government, on the other hand, received only Rs 17,000 crore RDG over the past three years, but successfully maintained strict economic discipline. The state government has generated Rs 26,683 crore from its own resources and plans to implement further stringent measures to bolster the economy.”

Sukhu urges BJP support for ‘interest of state’

Stressing the interests of the state must transcend party lines, Sukhu urged the BJP to support the state’s pursuit of its rights before the Centre rather than deceiving the public.

Addressing the critical nature of the RDG, which is provided under Article 275(1) of the Constitution to bridge the revenue-expenditure gap, the chief minister said, “The annual loss of Rs 10,000 crore will severely constrain the budget of a small hilly state like Himachal Pradesh.”

Sukhu also dismissed the LoP’s claim about the lack of a formal invitation to a financial briefing, and produced copies of personal letters sent to Jai Ram and other BJP MLAs, “They were invited to discuss the financial impact of the RDG discontinuation, but the BJP willfully abstained from the meeting, and called on all stakeholders to rise above political affiliations to collectively advocate for the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Sukhu said.