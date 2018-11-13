Will contest against Raman Singh: Ajit Jogi

CHHATTISGARH JANATA Congress chief Ajit Jogi on Sunday announced that he would contest the assembly elections against Chief Minister Raman Singh, wherever he decides to contest from. This sets up an intriguing battle in the assembly elections to be held in the state at the end of the year, between one man who was the first chief minister of the state, and another who has led the state for 14 years ever since.

In a video that his party released, Jogi made the contest between him and Singh fairly personal, saying that Singh had for years attacked him without success. “He has attempted to destroy me politically, destroy my family by putting false cases on my son which the court rejected, and attempting to destroy me socially… this election will be Raman versus Jogi,” he said.

Raman Singh is currently the MLA from Rajnandgaon, which is represented in Parliament by his son Abhishek Singh.

In declaring the elections Raman versus Jogi, the former cm also took a veiled dig at the Congress, the party he led between 2000 and 2003, dismissing their claims to being elected. Ajit Jogi and his son Marwahi MLA Amit Jogi left the Congress in 2016 after being suspended.

Both the Congress and the BJP hit out at Jogi and said that he was desperately trying to “garner attention”. While the Congress said it would win Rajnandgaon seat as well as the state elections, the BJP said Chief Minister Raman Singh was extremely popular and will emerge victorious.

This is for the first time in its history of bipolar politics that Chhattisgarh is set to have a three-cornered fight, with previous elections being close contests between the BJP and the Congress.