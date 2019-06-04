Will contest 11 bypoll seats on our own: Akhilesh Yadav after Mayawati puts SP-BSP alliance on hold

Hours after Mayawati said the BSP would contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls alone, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, responded saying his party, too, would consider contesting on all 11 seats on their own.

“We will give a considered response to Mayawati. If the alliance has broken, then we will also consider fighting alone. If we have to go separate ways, then so be it,” Akhilesh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing a press conference this morning, Mayawati said the party will take a break from the SP-BSP alliance. Underlining the reason for the gathbandhan’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, she said political compulsions cannot be ignored and Samajwadi Party’s base vote – the Yadav community -didn’t support the SP in the Lok Sabha polls, even in seats dominated by them.

Mayawati, however, indicated that the decision was not permanent and there could be an alliance in the future. “If we feel in future that the SP chief succeeds in his political work, we’ll again work together. But if he doesn’t succeed, it’ll be good for us to work separately. So we have decided to fight the bypolls alone.”

Yadav, who got elected to the Lok Sabha from Azamgarh, had earlier thanked both SP and BSP workers for their hard work, he appealed to them to dream bigger and said they can only be successful if they work to win Vidhan Sabha election in 2022 and Lok Sabha in 2024.

The SP and BSP had first tied up before the Lok Sabha bypolls in the state in early 2018. After that alliance defeated the BJP in Gorakhpur, Phulpur, and Kairana, the two sides decided to extend their tie-up to the general elections last month to stop the BJP but failed to make much damage. The BJP won 62 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, the BSP won 10, up from zero in 2014. The SP won just five seats and lost in a number of traditional Yadav strongholds, including Kannauj, where Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple lost by around 12,000 votes.