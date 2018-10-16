‘Will CBI take responsibility if I die,’ Indrani Mukerjea argues for bail plea in court

Indrani had given a handwritten application early this month seeking bail on medical grounds (File Photo) Indrani had given a handwritten application early this month seeking bail on medical grounds (File Photo)

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, on Tuesday argued her bail plea in a special CBI court, days after it was rejected. While arguing for herself, Mukerjea asked the court “Will CBI take responsibility if I die?”. She is currently lodged at Mumbai’s Byculla jail. She had earlier filed a bail application on medical grounds.

The CBI had opposed her bail application, stating that she has no family member to take care of her.

Indrani had given a handwritten application earlier this month seeking bail on medical grounds, claiming that she could suffer a brain stroke “any time”. She had further said that she should be granted bail so that she can be home and have “immediate access to specialists in minutes”.

“Prima facie it appears that her (Indrani’s) daughter Vidhie is in the UK. Indrani and her husband, accused number 4 Peter Mukerjea, have filed a divorce petition before the honourable family court in Mumbai, which means no family members are available to look after her if released on bail,” the CBI had said in its reply filed last week through CBI special public prosecutor Bharat Badami.

The CBI also claimed that the authorities at JJ Hospital and Byculla jail, where she is lodged, are providing her adequate facilities and if required she could be produced before a medical board in JJ Hospital or AIIMS in Delhi. The CBI has further said that Indrani’s plea is “without merits” and done to delay the trial.

Indrani is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, 24 in April 2012. She and her husband, media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, were subsequently arrested.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App