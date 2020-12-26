Will bury you 10 feet under… no one will come to know: Chouhan warns land mafia

In an aggressive warning to the ‘land mafia’ operating in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asked them leave the state or they would be “buried 10-feet in the ground and no one would get to know.”

Chouhan, speaking at a function in Babai town of Hoshangabad district on the occasion of ‘Sushasan Diwas’ (good governance day) added that those using clout to encroach land would not be pardoned.

His comments come amid a drive by the government to demolish illegal structures in the state. Warning those indulging in land irregularities to leave the state, Chouhan said while addressing the crowd: “Aaj-kal apan khatarnaak mood mein hai. Gadbad karne walo ko chhodenge nahi mama. Ek taraf mafia ke khilaaf abhiyaan chal raha hai. Muscle power, rasook kaa istemaal karke, kahi avaid kabza, kahi drug mafia; Sunlo re. Madhya Pradesh chhod dena nahi toh zameen mein gaad dunga 10 feet neeche, pata nahi chalega kahi bhi. (These days I am in a dangerous mood.Those who create trouble will not be let off easily. There is a drive being carried out against this mafia. Those who use muscle power, clout to encroach land and drug mafia should leave Madhya Pradesh or I’ll bury them 10 feet in the ground and no one will know.)”

Meanwhile, at least twelve Congress leaders were kept in preventive detention before his arrival. They were released after the even concluded.