Will bury those raising slogans against PM, Yogi: BJP leader

People raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said.

Singh, chairman of the state advisory committee in Labour Department, made the remarks on Sunday at a rally in Aligarh, organised to create awareness about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He said UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad was also present in the rally, even as the BJP on Monday distanced itself from the controversy and said the party has nothing to do with the statement. “Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA. The party has nothing to do with his statement,” state BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.

Speaking at the rally, held at Numaish ground in Aligarh, Singh is reported to have said, “If you raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I will bury you alive.”

When contacted, Singh, who comes from Aligarh, said, “I made the statement in reference to protests in AMU in which slogans were raised referring to the PM and the CM – that their graves will be dug on the AMU ground. These statements were raised by AMU students and outsiders. I was replying to their slogans (at Sunday’s rally).”

Singh said a handful of these people — “1 per cent” criminals and corrupt people — have reached the university and are saying “murdabad” to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. “I will bury you alive,” he said.

Singh also said that Modi and Adityanath are not people to get perturbed at protests, and that “they will run the country, and run it this way only”.

Protests were held at Aligarh Muslim University campus on January 9 against the new citizenship law and the NRC, in which slogans were raised against Modi and Adityanath. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC Section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). There has been no arrest yet.

