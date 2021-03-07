PM Modi at Kolkata rally: ‘Khela khatam, vikas shuru’

Addressing a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee has duped the people of Bengal, and the time has come for ‘asol paribartan’ (real change). “With the blessings of Bharat Mata, we will turn the state into Sonar Bangla”, he said.

The Prime Minister added that the TMC’s game was over, and it was time for development. “Khela khatam, vikaas shuru,” he said.

“The people of Bengal had once put faith in Didi to bring paribartan. But Didi and her cadre have destroyed the faith of the people and insulted Bengal. ‘Asol paribartan’ means peace and development, better education, more jobs and fulfilling everyone’s dreams. We will rebuild Bengal. I have come to give you hope,” said Modi, who was addressing his first rally in Bengal since the election dates were announced.

He added, “Lakhs of people have turned up today to give their blessings to us. All intellectuals and artistes are with us. All of them are hoping that Bengal reaches a new high of development. Hearing the war cry of the people, it seems May 2 (when poll results will be declared) is already here today. With the blessings of Bharat Mata, we will build a Sonar Bangla.”

Attacking TMC and the Left-Congress alliance in the same breath, Modi said, “TMC and the Left-Congress alliance are on one side and the people of Bengal on the other. Congress came to power after our Independence but votebank politics destroyed Bengal. This politics was furthered by the Left and the TMC.”

Attacking the Left for forming an alliance with Congress, Modi said, “They (the Left) used to once raise a slogan: Congress-er kalo haath bhenge dao, guriye dao (Break the black hand of Congress). But that black hand has become white now and the Left has tied up with the grand old party.”

Thank you Kolkata! Thank you West Bengal. BJP is the state’s preferred choice. pic.twitter.com/5C9Fzvv5CF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2021

Modi said real change will come when the lives of workers and farmers improve, people do not have to travel outside the state for jobs, and there is no appeasement but uniform development throughout the state. “But under Mamata Banerjee, only corruption and syndicate raj has flourished. Loktantra (democracy) has vanished and loottantra (the culture of loot) is doing well. People of Bengal are not getting the money disbursed for central schemes. TMC is standing in the way of the state’s development,” the Prime Minister said.

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee for her decision to contest from Nandigram, Modi said, “Your scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don’t want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?”

Scenes from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul) Scenes from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Continuing with his attack on the Bengal Chief Minister, he said the people of Bengal had chosen her as their ‘didi’ but she has chosen instead to be a ‘bua’ to only one nephew. “Don’t you have many nephews in Bengal who all look up to you as their ‘didi’? Why are you fulfilling the greed of only one nephew?” he said without naming the CM’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Trying to counter TMC’s efforts to portray Mamata as the “daughter of Bengal” and BJP as a party of outsiders, Modi said, “Mamata is India’s daughter. Bengal has seen the likes of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. BJP has Bengal at its heart.”

He added, “I have known Didi for ages. She is not the same person who raised her voice against the Left. She speaks someone else’s language now and is being controlled. You have pushed Bengal towards separation instead of development, and thus the lotus is blooming. You’ve divided people on religious lines, and thus the lotus is blooming.”

“We know TMC’s slogan of ‘Maa, Mati and Manush’. But crimes against women are increasing and even an 80-year-old mother is brutally attacked,” he said, referring to a BJP man recently alleging his mother was beaten up.

Trying to counter the TMC’s popular slogan of ‘Khela Hobe’, Modi said TMC comprises “experienced players” who have systemically looted the people of the state and let corruption flourish. “You have done so many scams that a ‘Corruption Olympics’ game can be organized. You have played with the hard-earned money of the people and their lives. Now your game is over. Your days are numbered. Khela khatam, vikaas shuru (The game is over, let development begin),” he said.

Modi said the next five years of development can show the way for the next 25 years. If Bengal is on the right path, it can be among the leading states by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence, he said.

“You can see the pace at which the metro rail in Kolkata is developing. We will ensure development so that Kolkata becomes the ‘city of the future’. The smart city project here will get new energy. We will ensure that our motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’ is followed,” Modi said.