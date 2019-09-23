Will build new Kashmir that will be for everyone, says PM Modi at Houston event

A month-and-half after the government revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he held a “special interaction” with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits and assured them of “building a new Kashmir” which would be for everyone.

The delegation, which included Kashmiri Pandits from across the US, met Prime Minister Modi on his arrival in Houston as part as part of his week-long visit to the US.

“Kashmir mein nayi hawa bah rahi hai (New winds are blowing in Kashmir) and we will all build a new Kashmir together that will be for everyone,” he told the delegation.

Modi also thanked the community for their patience for over 30 years.

Earlier, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian,” he tweeted.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the move and said that their 700,000 community members were “indebted”.

The Prime Minister also met a delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community, who felicitated him with a shawl. “The Dawoodi Bohra community has distinguished itself across the world. In Houston, I had the opportunity to spend time with them and speak about a wide range of issues,” Modi tweeted.

Members of the Sikh community too met Modi. “I had an excellent interaction with the Sikh Community in Houston. I am delighted to see their passion towards India’s development!” Modi tweeted.

The MEA spokesperson said the PM interacted with members of the Sikh community, during which they congratulated him on some of the path-breaking decisions taken by the government.