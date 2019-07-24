Will build museum for all former PMs, some leaders not given due respect: PM Modi

Lamenting that some national-level leaders and former state heads were not given their due, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said his government will build a museum for all former prime ministers of the country.

Advertising

Speaking at a book launch on former prime minister Chandra Shekar, PM Modi said, “There will be a museum for all former Prime Ministers who have served our nation. I invite their families to share aspects of the lives of former PMs be it Charan Singh Ji, Deve Gowda Ji, I K Gujral Ji and Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.”

PM Modi said some national-level leaders were not given their due recognition due to a “coterie of people” who created their adverse images in society. “There is a coterie of people who have created adverse images of greats like Dr Ambedkar and Sardar Patel. This same coterie destroyed the image of Morarji Bhai. They created labels, narratives and titles for our former PMs,” he said.

Remembering Chandra Shekhar, PM Modi said he was a “man of culture and principle” who, despite being a Congressman, challenged the might of his own party when it was at its peak. “I had first met Chandra Shekhar Ji back in 1977. I also recall the time when I met him at Delhi airport. I was travelling with Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Ji. The two stalwarts enjoyed a very close bond despite having different political ideologies,” he said.

Advertising

Also Read | ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reduced to ‘war cry’: Intellectuals, artists write to PM Modi

PM Modi also said that the former PM was deeply influenced by BJP stalwarts J P Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whom he referred to as “Guru ji”.