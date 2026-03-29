Will bring UCC to Assam, ban ‘four marriages’: Amit Shah in Nalbari as election campaign heats up

He repeated the BJP’s claim that if they are brought back to power, ‘infiltrators’ will be identified and sent back

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiUpdated: Mar 29, 2026 09:35 PM IST
Assam“In the coming days, we will bring the UCC in Assam and ban four marriages,” Shah said at the rally. (Photo Credit: DilipSaikia4Bjp/X)
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Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a Uniform Civil Code would be introduced in Assam if the BJP comes to power for a third term in the state.

Shah was addressing a rally at Tihu in Nalbari district as campaigning heated up in the state with less than two weeks to go for the April 9 election.

“In the coming days, we will bring the UCC in Assam and ban four marriages,” he said at the rally.

Leading the BJP-led government in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has on multiple occasions declared that Assam would be the “third state in the country to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat”. Last year, the government tabled and passed a law to prohibit polygamy, entailing a penal provision of seven years’ imprisonment, which is not applicable to the state’s Scheduled Tribe communities and in the tribal districts under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Over several visits to Assam in the last few months, Shah has repeated his pointed attack on alleged “ghuspethiya (infiltrators)” in the state. On Sunday, he said, “In 11 days, there is going to be election in Assam. You will press the button of the lotus, right? You will surely have to press the lotus button, but press it with such anger that each infiltrator leaves Assam and goes back.”

“The Congress government had, for years, opened the doors of Assam for infiltrators. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, closed Assam’s borders for infiltrators. 1,25,000 bighas of land, which had been occupied by infiltrators, have been taken back… In the next five years, each infiltrator will be identified one by one and sent back to where they came from,” the Union Home Minister said.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

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