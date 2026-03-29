Will bring UCC to Assam, ban ‘four marriages’: Amit Shah in Nalbari as election campaign heats up

“In the coming days, we will bring the UCC in Assam and ban four marriages,” Shah said at the rally. (Photo Credit: DilipSaikia4Bjp/X)

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a Uniform Civil Code would be introduced in Assam if the BJP comes to power for a third term in the state.

Shah was addressing a rally at Tihu in Nalbari district as campaigning heated up in the state with less than two weeks to go for the April 9 election.

“In the coming days, we will bring the UCC in Assam and ban four marriages,” he said at the rally.

Leading the BJP-led government in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has on multiple occasions declared that Assam would be the “third state in the country to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat”. Last year, the government tabled and passed a law to prohibit polygamy, entailing a penal provision of seven years’ imprisonment, which is not applicable to the state’s Scheduled Tribe communities and in the tribal districts under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.