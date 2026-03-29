Will bring UCC to Assam, ban ‘four marriages’: Amit Shah in Nalbari as election campaign heats up

Campaigning for the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a Uniform Civil Code would be introduced in Assam if the BJP comes to power for a third term in the state.
Shah was addressing a rally at Tihu in Nalbari district as campaigning heated up in the state with less than two weeks to go for the April 9 election.
“In the coming days, we will bring the UCC in Assam and ban four marriages,” he said at the rally.
Leading the BJP-led government in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has on multiple occasions declared that Assam would be the “third state in the country to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat”. Last year, the government tabled and passed a law to prohibit polygamy, entailing a penal provision of seven years’ imprisonment, which is not applicable to the state’s Scheduled Tribe communities and in the tribal districts under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Hon’ble Union HM Shri @AmitShah Ji participated in two Vijay Sankalpa Sabhas today, as he addressed huge gatherings in support of our @BJP4Assam candidates.
Over several visits to Assam in the last few months, Shah has repeated his pointed attack on alleged “ghuspethiya (infiltrators)” in the state. On Sunday, he said, “In 11 days, there is going to be election in Assam. You will press the button of the lotus, right? You will surely have to press the lotus button, but press it with such anger that each infiltrator leaves Assam and goes back.”
“The Congress government had, for years, opened the doors of Assam for infiltrators. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, closed Assam’s borders for infiltrators. 1,25,000 bighas of land, which had been occupied by infiltrators, have been taken back… In the next five years, each infiltrator will be identified one by one and sent back to where they came from,” the Union Home Minister said.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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