Will bring structural changes in British-era IPC, CrPC, says Amit Shah

Pointing out that sections of the CrPC and IPC were drawn up during British rule, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central government was in the process of bringing changes in the IPC and CrPC, and sought suggestions in this regard from police officials.

During his speech at the valedictory session of the 47th All India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) organised at state police headquarters in Lucknow, Shah announced a central Raksha Shakti University for students who want to pursue professional policing, along with a National Forensic Science University to be opened in the coming days.

“The Government of India is going to do a very significant work of bringing structural change in the CrPC and IPC. The Arms Acts are changing in this session. We are also making modifications in law related to narcotics and later we will bring changes in the CrPC and IPC. This is because both the CrPC and IPC were drafted by a country which wanted to maintain law and order in the country enslaved by them. Their priority was neither the citizen nor this country. Now we are free and cannot continue with the same approach,” said Shah.

“Killing another human being should be the most heinous crime and for that there is Section 302 in IPC. But as per the present system, sections for offences like loot of property or rebellion against the state come before murder… Though the BPRD has already sent the Home Ministry their recommendations for the change, I am in no hurry. We want maximum discussion on this. Police are the ones implementing, and we want suggestions from them on how we make this easy and smooth. Such changes take place once in centuries and you have got a chance to contribute to it.”

Shah said they would later put the suggestions, recommendations and draft on the website and also take suggestions from lawyers and judges before taking any decision.

He also focused on the need of a Modus Operandi Bureau to study patterns of crime, a Director Prosecution in each state and the answerability of public prosecutors on why they keep asking for new dates in courts.

During the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said crime has become international, and new efforts have to be made to win the trust of the masses.