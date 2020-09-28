Will bring resolution against farm Bills in Assembly: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday that his government would introduce a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the new farm legislation cleared by the Centre.

Speaking at a press conference in Raipur, he said the three Bills were passed in an “unconstitutional” manner in the Parliament and accused the BJP-led Central government of introducing the legislation through the “backdoor”.

“We will follow up with legal procedures if they force implementation,” he added.

Addressing the attack on the editor of a regional daily in Kanker district a day earlier, Baghel condemned the incident and assured strict action against the guilty.

Governor Anusuya Uikey also condemned the incident after journalists from Kanker sought her intervention, even as journalist organisations in several districts registered their support for 53-year-old Kamal Shukla, editor of Bhumkal Samachar.

Dismissing parallels drawn between his government and the previous regime in the context of treatment of the Press, Baghel said “Under their regime, a journalist in Bastar was booked under serious allegations and even his own publication had refused to associate with him. Now, journalists can come to me and demand action. That is the difference. It should have never happened, but now that it has, we are investigating and strict action will be taken.” He added that more sections might be added to the FIR, if all the accusations of Shukla mentioned in his statement are found to be true.

