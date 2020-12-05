Will bring no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Haryana Congress Friday said it will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP alliance government, which has lost the “trust of people and legislators” after its “big mistake” of trying to stop farmers from marching to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference in Gurgaon, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged the Governor to convene a an emergency session of the Haryana Assembly.

“Three Independents have left the government and, after the people, it (the BJP-JJP government) is also losing the trust of the MLAs…we appeal to the Governor to call an emergency session of the Assembly to discuss the farmers’ issues. In that, we will also bring a no-confidence motion against this government, which has lost the faith of the people as well as the Vidhan Sabha,” said Hooda.

“If farmers were not stopped, if water cannons…tear gas were not used, maybe this would not have been the situation…This work that the Haryana government has done is condemnable. This is the biggest mistake of the Haryana government,” said the two-time former CM.

He said that while Congress stands in support of the farmers’ demands, “the JJP and Independent MLAs, who have reached the Vidhan Sabha with the vote of the farmers,” are standing in support of the government.

