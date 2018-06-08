Will bring Jharkhand Muslims into Hindu fold: Tapan Ghosh

Tapan Ghosh plans the proselytization drive under the auspices of Ram Krishna Vivekananda Sewa Ashram in Deogarh. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File) Tapan Ghosh plans the proselytization drive under the auspices of Ram Krishna Vivekananda Sewa Ashram in Deogarh. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh has announced he would soon begin a ‘ghar wapsi’ programme under his ‘Deogarh project’’ to bring Muslims into the Hindu fold in Jharkhand.

“We are still figuring out how to do this. But one thing we will initiate is the concept of daawats that the Muslims use when they want to convert a community. The community is invited for feasts and we will also do this,’’ Ghosh told The Indian Express.

The Hindu Samhati had invited 14 members of a Muslim family to a rally in Kolkata on February 14, claiming it had conducted their ‘ghar wapsi’ while calling for similar programmes across West Bengal.

“Unlike the anti-love jihad programme, we have not managed that many ghar wapsis in Bengal. There have been around 25 ghar wapsis, which is a small number,’’ said Ghosh, who stepped down as Hindu Samhati president last year and appointed Debtanu Bhattacharya as his successor.

Ghosh plans the proselytization drive under the auspices of Ram Krishna Vivekananda Sewa Ashram in Deogarh. “There are several reasons why this will be more effective in Jharkhand. It has a small Muslim population compared to Bengal,’’ he said.

Ghosh, a former RSS and VHP member who headed Bajrang Dal in West Bengal, founded Hindu Samhati in 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App