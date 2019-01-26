Will bring in law to make public officials accountable to people: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state government will bring in an accountability law to ensure better delivery of public goods and services.

Addressing a consultation on the Social Accountability Bill, hosted by Aruna, Nikhil Dey, and others from Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), Gehlot said, “Rajasthan me sunwai ka adhikar denge hum, is desh mein kahin nahi bana, hum likhit mein keh dete hain aap ko. (We will give people the right to be heard, which has not been implemented in any state. I can give you this in writing).”

Gehlot also said that this can be merged with the Rajasthan Guaranteed Delivery of Public Services Act. “If two laws are merged, it can be an important law,” the CM said, adding that the government will keep an “open mind” and proceed in accordance with advice from activists.

The Bill, titled ‘Rajasthan Bhaagidari, Jawabdehi Aur Samajik Ankekshan Bill’ will seek to make public officials accountable to people.

Among other things, it aims to establish a Public Grievances Redress Commission, along with a Grievance Redress Officer/Authority (GRA). The District GRA may also award compensation to complainants, which, barring exceptions, shall not exceed Rs 25,000.

Within the draft Bill, Right to Accountability states that “every person/group of persons shall have the right to time-bound delivery of goods and provision for services, of the prescribed measure and quality, and redress of complaints.”

The draft also states that every public authority will have to specify all the goods supplied and services rendered by it.

Another chapter in the draft seeks publication of a job chart, which will include responsibilities to be carried out by the public official “in order to ensure the effective delivery of goods and services, within time, standards and norms.”

The ‘Right to Hearing’ seeks to start a weekly public hearing at the booth level, where complainants will get a chance air their grievances.