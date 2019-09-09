Will be in Karnal today, come for a debate on jobs: Yogendra Yadav to Khattar

On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Haryana government, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav one again challenged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for an open debate on the issue of unemployment in the state.

“I will be in Karnal, which is Assembly constituency of CM Khattar on Monday for the debate. Through a formal letter on August 29, we invited the CM for the debate but if he is unable to spare the time, then we request him to depute his representative for the same,” Yadav told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Yadav, who was here in connection with his ‘Jan Sarokar Yatra’, has already announced that his Swaraj India will contest all 90 seats in state in the elections due later this year. His outfit has also announced a number of candidates.

Quoting the latest figures released by the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), Yadav said that rate of unemployment was highest in Haryana among all states. “While the national figure for unemployment is 8.2 per cent, it is 28.7 per cent in Haryana, nearly thrice that of the national average. As per the CMIE report, only Tripura and Haryana are the states where employment rate has crossed the 20 per cent mark,” Yadav said.

While Khattar was in Rohtak at a rally that was addressed by Modi on completion of the former’s Jan Aashivad Yatra, CM’s media advisor Rajiv Jain said, “I don’t know about these surveys. But I can say with confidence that record jobs have been created during five years of our government in private as well government sector. So many jobs were not created even in 10 years of the previous governments in Haryana”.

Khattar had recently said that every section of the society was happy with the government’s transparent schemes. “By creating a new environment for youth, 4.90 lakh youth have been provided employment in the private sector,” he had said.

Yadav, however, cited the Government of India’s national sample survey office (NSSO) report for 2018 that found that the level of unemployment in Haryana was nearly twice that of the national average. “This report, the most credible survey based data series on employment, estimates that there were about 19 lakh unemployed persons in Haryana, of which 16.14 lakh were educated (matriculation or above) and 3.88 lakh had higher education (graduate or above). The most frightening situation is among the youth aged between 20 and 24 who are looking for employment. As many as 11 lakh (or 64 per cent) out of 17 lakh youths in the age group of 20 to 24 are unemployed,” he said.

Through employment offices, the Haryana government has provided jobs mainly in private sector to 49,299 persons from October 2014 to January 2019 apart from the 69,000 government jobs through recruitment agencies. The total registration to these employment offices is 6.18 lakh.

In the Assembly in February, Haryana Labour and Employment Minister Nayab Singh Saini had said that the BJP government “has given jobs to nearly one lakh youths in four and half years while the advertisements for more jobs was on while the Congress had given jobs to just 50,753 in its rule of 10 years”.