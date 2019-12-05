Will be better disposed to address public issues as Speaker, says Nana Patole

On the forthcoming Nagpur session, Patole said, “Considering the short run available, we’re mulling over dropping the question hour. But the Business Advisory Committee will take a call on that.” On the forthcoming Nagpur session, Patole said, “Considering the short run available, we’re mulling over dropping the question hour. But the Business Advisory Committee will take a call on that.”

NEWLY-ELECTED LEGISLATIVE Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Wednesday said as the Speaker he will be in a better position to address people’s issues.

Asked if his appointment will restrict him on raising public issues, especially from Vidarbha, Patole said, “In fact, as the Speaker, I will be better disposed in addressing those issues. I can direct the government to act on those issues and all ministers and even the chief minister will be available to me (sagle mantri ani mukhyamantri majhech rahtil).”

Patole was addressing the media at the Nagpur Press Club. Patole also said he will strive to improve the functioning of the House to ensure that all the MLAs were able to get a chance to ask their questions. “I will try and effect those improvements during the budget session of the Assembly,” he said.

On the forthcoming Nagpur session, Patole said, “Considering the short run available, we’re mulling over dropping the question hour. But the Business Advisory Committee will take a call on that.”

On the issue of separate statehood for Vidarbha, Patole said, “I won’t be able to comment on political issues. That subject is for the government to address.”

Asked if he will ensure that the winter session of the Legislative Assembly at Nagpur will be held for four weeks as should be, Patole said, “I will ensure that it happens as per the mandate of the Nagpur Pact that provided for the Nagpur session. It must fully serve the purpose of giving justice to the people of Vidarbha.”

On whether he will seek help from Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari for resolving the region’s issues, Patole said, “He is a Union minister, so he definitely has a role to play. And I will certainly meet him regarding this region’s projects.”

Patole said he was hopeful that major irrigation projects like Gosikhurd will be completed by 2021-22 since lack of irrigation was Vidarbha’s main problem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App