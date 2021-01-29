Will be a game-changer, says BJP ahead of Budget

THE BJP on Thursday said the Union Budget, which will be tabled in Parliament next week, will be a game-changer and will usher in a new era of economic growth in the country.

“Good economics is good politics that has been the motto of the Narendra Modi government. Working with the same theme, the Union Budget 2021 will be a game-changer,” BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishan Agarwal said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Citing a recent International Monetary Fund report, which projected India to grow at 11.5 per cent in 2021, Agarwal said the country’s economy has witnessed a ‘V’ shaped recovery after being hit by the pandemic. He said the Index of Industrial Production figures and labour force participation also point that the economy is witnessing a ‘V’ shaped recovery.

Another BJP spokesperson, Zafar Islam, who accompanied Agarwal at the press conference, echoed the remarks.