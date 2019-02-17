Will avenge every tear that is shed, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged restraint in India’s hour of grief, but vowed to avenge every tear that had been shed for the CRPF personnel who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Advertising

Two brave sons of Maharashtra had lost their lives in the attack, and their sacrifices would not go in vain, he said at public meetings in Yavatmal in Vidarbha and Dhule in Khandesh. The nation understands the pain and anger of the CRPF personnel, and the terrorists would face retribution, Modi said.

“The armed forces have been given full freedom (khuli chhoot) to decide the place, time, intensity and nature of the retaliation against the enemy,” he said. Now, however, was the time to show “utmost restrain, sensitivity and patience”.

India’s jawans, the Prime Minister said, believe in selfless service. “They do not speak. They act. And our job begins here. We have to stand united and show our solidarity, making the national interest our common cause.”

He said, “In the new India, we have evolved new norms. In the new India, we don’t mess with anybody. But if somebody messes with us, they will have to pay heavy price.

“All those responsible for the terror strike will be identified and acted against — from those who supplied the weapons to those who masterminded the strategy, all will be made to pay the price. Rest assured, we will not allow our enemies who killed our jawans to sleep in peace.

Advertising

“I promise, every tear that has been shed will be avenged,” he said.