Will approach only Hindu families for Ram Temple fund: VHP

Workers of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and associated organisations will approach only Hindu families during the fund-raising campaign for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, VHP spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said on Friday.

Tiwari told reporters that the fund-raising campaign – Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan – will begin from January 15. He said an appeal will be made to nearly one crore Ram devotees in 24 lakh families of Uttarakhand to donate money and time.

The campaign will run nationally till February 27 but in Uttarakhand, it will conclude on February 5, considering the smaller size of the state.

When asked if the VHP will approach people from religions during its the campaign, Tiwari said, “We will approach only Hindu families. Considering past experiences related to Sri Ram Temple, we will approach Hindu families.” About other religions, he said they were not being left out. “We will approach only Ram devotees,” Tiwari said.

“Workers will visit every locality but they will skip houses of people from other religions. But if Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and others volunteer and approach us to donate, their donations will be accepted respectfully,” said a functionary of the state RSS unit .