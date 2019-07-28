Will appear before CBI on Aug 7, says O’Brien

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has informed the CBI that he would appear before them on August 7 and not on August 1 as mentioned in the notice.

“Earlier, when Parliament was in session I was served a notice. I immediately wrote to the CBI stating that since Parliament was in session I would appear on a date after the session has concluded. However, a day before I was supposed to meet the CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them. I also sent them a letter reconfirming the same. Since February, I have not received any intimation from them. Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking me to appear before them on August 1. I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet them after this session is over on August 7,” O’Brien said in a statement.

He has been summoned in the Saradha chit fund case.

“Let me also add that I will not be intimidated,” O’Brien said. The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also a spokesperson of West Bengal’s ruling party, is set to face questions about financial transactions in the bank accounts related to TMC mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, of which he is the publisher.