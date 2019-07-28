Toggle Menu
Will appear before CBI on Aug 7, says O’Brien

"I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet them after this session is over on August 7,” O’Brien said in a statement.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien (left) and Congress leader Kapil Sibal at Parliament House. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien has informed the CBI that he would appear before them on August 7 and not on August 1 as mentioned in the notice.

“Earlier, when Parliament was in session I was served a notice. I immediately wrote to the CBI stating that since Parliament was in session I would appear on a date after the session has concluded. However, a day before I was supposed to meet the CBI, they called and informed me that I am not required to meet them. I also sent them a letter reconfirming the same. Since February, I have not received any intimation from them. Now, during this Parliament session, I was served a notice asking me to appear before them on August 1. I have sent them a letter stating that I would meet them after this session is over on August 7,” O’Brien said in a statement.

He has been summoned in the Saradha chit fund case.

“Let me also add that I will not be intimidated,” O’Brien said. The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also a spokesperson of West Bengal’s ruling party, is set to face questions about financial transactions in the bank accounts related to TMC mouthpiece, Jago Bangla, of which he is the publisher.

