Will always stand with Afghan people: Jaishankar

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar that India will always stand with the people of Afghanistan.
Jaishankar said the role of neighbours in the Afghan peace process figured in his conversation with Atmar.
The two foreign ministers, during a telephone call, discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the announcement by the US to withdraw its forces from country by September 11.
In a tweet, Jaishankar described his conversation with Atmar as “good”.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.