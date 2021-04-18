Will always stand with Afghan people: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday conveyed to his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar that India will always stand with the people of Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said the role of neighbours in the Afghan peace process figured in his conversation with Atmar.

The two foreign ministers, during a telephone call, discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the announcement by the US to withdraw its forces from country by September 11.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described his conversation with Atmar as “good”.