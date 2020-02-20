Will act against those spreading rumours on social media through VPN: J&K top cop

The police on Wednesday said their priority is to take action against those spreading rumours and instigating people by accessing social media through Virtual Private Networks (VPN). The police on Wednesday said their priority is to take action against those spreading rumours and instigating people by accessing social media through Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

Two days after J&K Police invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to register a case against people using social media through proxy servers, the police on Wednesday said their priority is to take action against those spreading rumours and instigating people by accessing social media through Virtual Private Networks (VPN).

“My first priority [to take action] is against those spreading rumours, instigating (people), and who are facilitating militants,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said at a press meet where DGP Dilbag Singh was also present.

The IGP added, “On January 14, there was an order by the Home Department in which social media was banned. Despite that, many people are using social media through VPN. Among them, some miscreants are spreading rumours, instigating people; some are facilitating militants…. We have proof. We have lodged a general FIR, and whoever is found involved will be arrested.”

