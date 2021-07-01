Will act against farm protesters if violence takes place: Manohar Lal Khattar

Up against a relentless farmers’ agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that his government is “patient but will take action if any violent activity takes place”.

The Chief Minister said that the protesting farmer unions should not remain adamant on repeal of the new farm laws, adding that making it a precondition for talks with the government does not serve any purpose.

Talking to journalists, Khattar said, “They are our own people. We are patient, we are tolerating even when they are making some comments. But crossing a limit is not in the interest of anybody. Once when they crossed the limit, they were told to give in writing that they will continue the agitation peacefully and won’t indulge in violence. Action will be taken against them if violent activity takes place.”

Khattar alleged, “Unfortunate incidents are the saddest part of this agitation…dignity of daughters and sisters is taken away. Even murder has taken place.”

He also claimed that only a “handful of people” were opposing the farm laws and that “common farmers are happy”. “Those spearheading the agitation are in reality not farmers. Real farmers have no objection with the farm laws, they are happy,” he said.

“People from nearby panchayats are visiting protest sites to hold positive talks with those protesting there and are urging to clear the roads,” said the CM.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has strongly condemned the remarks. “Khattar made highly denigrating statements against the farmers’ movement. It is clear that this is an orchestrated effort by BJP-RSS to attack, defame and disrupt the protests. They are fearful of the ever-increasing strength of the farmers’ movement. These are ugly, undignified tactics,” the morcha said in a statement.