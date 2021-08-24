Will accept caste census if all parties agree: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would accept a nationwide caste-based census if all political parties reach a consensus on the matter.

The TMC chairperson made the comments hours after a 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to push for a caste-based census.

“We have not discussed it yet. But if there is a consensus among the states and the Central government then we have no problem. I will not fight if all political parties and states reach a consensus. Let political parties, the CMs and the Central government reach a consensus.”

Banerjee refused to comment further. “Nitish ji has put up his questions on this issue. Let’s see how others react to it.”

Meanwhile, the TMC chairperson said her party’s representatives would attend an all-party meeting convened by the Centre on August 26 to discuss the Afghanistan crisis.

The MEA briefing is expected to focus on India’s evacuation mission, and the government’s assessment of the situation in Afghanistan.

– With PTI inputs