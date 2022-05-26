Will abolish minority reservations if BJP comes to power in Telangana: State BJP president

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that his party, when it comes to power in the state, would abolish minority reservations and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the poor among upper castes.

Known for his strong Hindutva views, he also vowed to work against religious conversions and “love jihad”.

“Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of ‘love jihad’. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate,” he said.

“We will make sure those who say ‘love jihad’ get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions,” he said, addressing a Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Kumar referred to Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files and said that similarly ‘Razakar Files’ would be brought out soon to open the eyes of “pseudo secularists” on the atrocities committed against Hindu society by the Razakars during the Nizam rule.

Must Read | A firebrand, Bandi Sanjay Kumar hopes to walk BJP to power in Telangana

Referring to claims of a Shivling being found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, he “challenged” the Owaisis of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to dig up mosques in Telangana and hand them over to Hindus if any sign of Lord Shiva is found there.

He said madrasas where unlawful activities allegedly happened would be banned in Telangana when his party comes to power in the state. He added, “If Rama Rajya comes, we will completely ban Urdu language.”