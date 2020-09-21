Will abide by all laws, says Sudarshan TV Editor-in-chief

Sudarshan TV is headed by Suresh Chavhanke. (File Photo)

Sudarshan News, the channel whose “UPSC jihad” show was stayed by the Supreme Court Sunday, said it will abide by all the laws while airing the rest of the episodes and pointed out that a TV channel had in the past aired shows on “Hindu terror”.

In an additional affidavit filed in the top court, the channel’s Editor-In-Chief Suresh Chavhanke said, “I will strictly comply with all laws while airing the remaining episodes of ‘Bindas Bol’ program series on the subject of UPSC Jihad. In the affidavit, Chavhanke further stated that he will abide and comply by the programming code and directions of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strictly.

The Supreme Court on September 15 stayed the broadcast of the remaining episodes of the show saying, “prima facie, it appears…that the object, intent and purpose of the programme is to vilify the Muslim community…”.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter again on Monday.

