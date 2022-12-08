Wildlife protection amendment Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

ENVIRONMENT AND Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday introduced in the Rajya Sabha a Bill to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to strengthen protection for endangered species and enhance punishment for illegal trade in wildlife.

While moving the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment, 2022, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, Yadav said India was a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) that required certain legislative actions. He said the UPA government had given assurances, but had not fulfilled them.

During the discussion on the Bill, Congress MP Vivek Tankha said the government had left out some aspects while drafting the amendment. He said the amendment allowed the transfer and transportation of elephants for religious “or any other purpose”, which was not defined. This, he said, was vague and would lead to problems in the future.

MPs from Kerala raised concerns over the potential conflicts between humans and wildlife, given the issue of wild boar attacks in the state. CPI(M) MP John Brittas pointed out that 88 people had been killed by wild boars in Kerala in a single year, while Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) said the Bill had “totally ignored” the human-wildlife conflict.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla of the YSRCP said the amendment empowered the Central government to declare any species as “vermin”, which would then not be protected under the Act and could become subject to hunting or culling.

“This specific change is projected to impact 41 species of mammals, 864 birds, 17 reptiles and amphibians and 58 insects as they may be declared vermin and will be subject to hunting and killing. Thus, a more scientific approach should be taken in declaring an animal as vermin,” Reddy said. The discussion on the Bill would continue on Thursday.