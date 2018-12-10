Wildlife Protection Act, changing needs lead to dwindling numbers at Sonepur fair

Ram Babu Singh has been visiting the Sonepur fair for the past 35 years. This year, he has brought four-year-old mare which he has named Hirani because he says it can run as fast as a deer. Ram Babu says Hirani will be sold off for a price no less than Rs 1.5 lakh.

Horses have always been a major draw at the month-long affair, which began on November 14 this year, but stricter provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, and a changing lifestyle means the animals are no longer indispensable.

“Though horses have still some takers, the fair is not what it used to be some 10 years ago. People’s priorities are changing. Horses are still used as a mode of transport in several riverine belts. But better approach roads have brought motorcycles home and horses are increasingly becoming merely a showpiece,” says Ram Babu.

Located on the confluence of the Gandak and Ganga rivers in Bihar’s Saran district, the Sonepur fair is dubbed Asia’s ‘largest cattle fair’. It once used to draw people from as far away as Central Asia, but today has seen a sharp dip in numbers. According to the Saran administration, the fair attracted 15,035 horses and 13,286 cows in 2004, but this has come down to only a few hundred animals in 2018.

Other animals that used to be a regular feature at the fair, like elephants and exotic birds, are also no longer present.

“The (numbers) started going down drastically over the last four-five years because of people’s changing needs. Now, most villagers don’t keep cows and for those who do, there are local markets for animals. The Sonepur fair still gathers a good crowd but… people come here more to see theatre and ‘mout ka kuan’ (a daredevil motorcycle act) rather than purchase animals,” said Chandrabhushan Tiwari, a member of the Harihar Temple Nyas Parishad, Sonepur, one of main organisers of the fair.

Tiwari said cows, buffaloes, and horses would alone remain a regular feature at the fair now.

“The fall (in the number) of animals, particularly elephants at the Sonepur fair started after key amendments were inserted in the Wildlife Protection Act in 2002 and its enforcements started picking up by 2004. Elephants were not meant to sold or purchased since Wildlife Protection Act came into being in 1972 but it was clandestinely sold at Sonepur fair,” said Deputy Director (Species Recovery), Wildlife Trust of India, Sameer Sinha.

He said several protected birds were also being sold at the fair. “As the Saran administration faced embarrassment and legal issues, it might well have decided to stop sale of any bird.”

However, the most marked decrease is in the number of cattle brought to the fair. The number of cows is down from 13,286 in 2004 to 105 in 2017. This year has seen a slight increase – 131 cows have been brought.

Mahesh Yadav, a cow seller, said, “I have brought 20 cows and have sold six so far. There has been a lot of bargaining as local markets have availability of cows round the year.”