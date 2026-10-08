Average 73% decline in wildlife population sizes between 1970 and 2022: WWF report

The LPI, produced by the Zoological Society of London, includes 35,803 population trends of 5,790 vertebrate species from 1970 to 2022.

The average size of monitored vertebrate — mammals, fish, birds and amphibians — populations declined 73% over 52 years between 1970 and 2022, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) biennial Living Planet Report, 2026.

As part of the Living Planet Index (LPI), average changes in the size of wild populations of vertebrate species are measured over time, tracking variations in relative abundance rather than absolute numbers. This means that the size of these populations fell by, on average, 73% during the assessment period, and it does not reflect the number of individual animals lost, nor the number of populations lost.

Habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation of resources, climate change, impact of invasive species, pollution and disease are some of the dominant drivers of changes across ecosystems and wildlife populations, the Living Planet Report stated. The way the world produces and consumes food is the single largest driver of biodiversity loss. The food and agriculture system is the leading cause of habitat destruction, overharvesting, and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.