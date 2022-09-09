scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Wildlife panel OKs IAF base, other infra in Ladakh sanctuaries near LAC

The NBWL cleared eight Defence projects in the Changthang and Karakoram wildlife sanctuaries as India takes steps to ramp up its defence infrastructure near the LAC to match similar initiatives being taken by China to upgrade its military infrastructure in the area.

IAF base in Ladakh, National Board for Wildlife, Indian Air Force (IAF), Ladakh incursion, Ladakh, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe clearance for the IAF base was given at a high-level meeting on July 29. The base, which will be located in the Changthang wildlife sanctuary in eastern Ladakh, will be spread over 508.187 hectares of land, not very far from the LAC.

The standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has cleared the setting up of a new IAF base in Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops have been facing off along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020.

The clearance for the IAF base was given at a high-level meeting on July 29. The base, which will be located in the  Changthang wildlife sanctuary in eastern Ladakh, will be spread over 508.187 hectares of land, not very far from the LAC.

The NBWL cleared eight Defence projects in the Changthang and Karakoram wildlife sanctuaries as India takes steps to ramp up its defence infrastructure near the LAC to match similar initiatives being taken by China to upgrade its military infrastructure in the area.

The projects were cleared by the Chief Wildlife Warden of Ladakh before being sent to the NBWL for clearance. The

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

Ministry of Defence will now require environmental clearances, including under the Forest Conservation Act (1980) and Environment Protection Act (1986), as the region falls under Ladakh’s protected cold desert.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The NBWL has also stipulated: “The officers/officials of the wildlife protection department shall have unhindered access to the project site for discharging of their duties.’’

As the government looks to expand and upgrade infrastructure along the LAC,  the standing committee, apart from the creation of an IAF base, has cleared a proposal for the use of 1259.25 ha of land from the Changthang wildlife sanctuary for the Mahe field firing range.

Advertisement

The upgradation of three roads, located in the strategically important region, has also been cleared – 27.5 ha from the Karakoram sanctuary for the double-laning of 22.5 km of the Khalsar-Agham road, 6.875 ha from the Karakoram sanctuary for upgradation of the Leh-Chalunka road and another 107.406 ha from the Changthang sanctuary for the construction of T-Salu Changchemo road in Ladakh.

The NBWL stipulated that animal passages must be implemented and maintained in these stretches.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Environmental clearance has also been given for the laying of optical fibre cables in these two sanctuaries.

Spread over 1600 sq km, the Changthang sanctuary is located on the Tibetan Changthang plateau and has some of the highest altitude lakes including Tso Moriri and is famous for being the home of the snow leopard. The Tibetan wolf, wild yak, bharal, brown bear, mormot, Tibetan wild ass and dark-necked crane are also found in the sanctuary apart from almost 200 species of wild plants.

The Karakoram sanctuary is spread over 5,000 sq km in Leh district and houses the famous Tibetan antelope. This is the first time that the NBWL has looked at proposals from the Ladakh region as the area did not fall under the Wildlife Protection Act prior to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:16:20 am
Next Story

Frame policy for ‘reasonable accommodation’ of transgenders in jobs: SC to govt

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement