Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Wildlife board nod to Kedarnath ropeway project

In a bid to boost religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) has given its nod to the development of a ropeway project between Sonprayag to Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district. This project once completed will benefit thousands of pilgrims who visit the Kedernath shrine every year.

According to the officials the ropeway will significantly reduce the time taken by pilgrims to reach the Kedarnath shrine. At present, pilgrims have to trek 16 kms from Gaurikund to the shrine, which takes the whole day, while the ropeway will enable them to travel from Sonprayag to Kedarnath in just an hour.

From May 8, when doors to the Kedarnath Dham were opened this year, over 14.59 lakh devotees have already visited the shrine out of which over 1.3 lakh devotees availed the helicopter service.

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand government had announced that work on the ropeway project will start soon. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has already been prepared. The project for the 13-kilometer-long ropeway is expected to cost around Rs 1,200 crore.

The ropeway will be one of the highest ropeways in the world at an altitude of 11,500 feet (3,500 m) above sea level.

Under the project, around 26.43 hectares of forest land is to be transferred to the state government. The project was earlier cleared by the State Wildlife Board and was sent to the NBWL – which is the highest decision-making body for clearing projects in wildlife reserves and protected areas.

Given the nature of the project, which needs to be carried out in forest areas, environmentalists have been strongly opposed to such a move in the ecologically fragile region. However, in its 70th standing committee meeting, chaired by environment minister Bhupender Yadav, the NBWL approved the proposal.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 04:06:07 am
