scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Wildlife board recommends Rs 15 lakh aid for families vacating protected areas

Assistance for voluntary relocation under Project Tiger is already Rs 15 lakh per family, but it's Rs 10 lakh for families moving out of other protected areas.

national wildlife board rehabilitation protected areasSince the inception of Project Tiger, 19,478 families have been relocated successfully from core areas. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Wildlife board recommends Rs 15 lakh aid for families vacating protected areas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Board for Wildlife has recommended that the environment ministry enhance the financial assistance from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for families who opt for voluntary rehabilitation from protected areas.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme of Project Tiger, assistance for voluntary village relocation is Rs 15 lakh per family. But in the case of other protected areas, the support provided is Rs 10 lakh per family.

Also Read |National wildlife panel directs Environment ministry to hold talks on Hubballi-Ankola railway project in Karnataka

“Voluntary rehabilitation provides an opportunity for people to come to the mainstream and at the same time offers an opportunity for the creation of inviolate areas within the protected areas. Since the inception of Project Tiger, 19,478 families (in 231 villages) have been relocated successfully from core areas,” read the minutes of a meeting of the board’s standing committee, which met on December 29, 2022.

It further said that from other protected areas, 223 settlements and 738 families had been relocated from 2011-12 to 2017-18 under the Development of Wildlife Habitats scheme.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...

“After discussions, the standing committee recommended that the amount of financial assistance provided under CSS (centrally sponsored scheme of) Development of Wildlife Habitats for voluntary rehabilitation from protected areas may be enhanced from the existing Rs 10 lakh per family to Rs 15 lakh per family,” the board said.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:14 IST
Next Story

Deadline to submit suggestions for foreign universities campuses in India extended again by UGC

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close