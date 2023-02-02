Wildlife board recommends Rs 15 lakh aid for families vacating protected areas

The National Board for Wildlife has recommended that the environment ministry enhance the financial assistance from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for families who opt for voluntary rehabilitation from protected areas.

Under the centrally sponsored scheme of Project Tiger, assistance for voluntary village relocation is Rs 15 lakh per family. But in the case of other protected areas, the support provided is Rs 10 lakh per family.

“Voluntary rehabilitation provides an opportunity for people to come to the mainstream and at the same time offers an opportunity for the creation of inviolate areas within the protected areas. Since the inception of Project Tiger, 19,478 families (in 231 villages) have been relocated successfully from core areas,” read the minutes of a meeting of the board’s standing committee, which met on December 29, 2022.

It further said that from other protected areas, 223 settlements and 738 families had been relocated from 2011-12 to 2017-18 under the Development of Wildlife Habitats scheme.

“After discussions, the standing committee recommended that the amount of financial assistance provided under CSS (centrally sponsored scheme of) Development of Wildlife Habitats for voluntary rehabilitation from protected areas may be enhanced from the existing Rs 10 lakh per family to Rs 15 lakh per family,” the board said.