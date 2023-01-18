scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Wikipedia model not completely dependable, cautions SC

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said this in its judgment in a case which raised the question regarding correct classification of imported 'AllinOne Integrated Desktop Computer’ under the First Schedule to the Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985.

The bench noted that the adjudicating authorities, especially the Commissioner of Customs (Appeal), while coming to their respective conclusions, had extensively referred to online sources such as Wikipedia to support their conclusions.
Listen to this article
Wikipedia model not completely dependable, cautions SC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday cautioned courts and adjudicating authorities from relying on sources such as Wikipedia for dispute resolution, saying it follows a “user generated editing model that is not completely dependable in terms of academic veracity and can” even “promote misleading information…”.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said this in its judgment in a case which raised the question regarding correct classification of imported ‘AllinOne Integrated Desktop Computer’ under the First Schedule to the Central Excise Tariff Act, 1985.

The bench noted that the adjudicating authorities, especially the Commissioner of Customs (Appeal), while coming to their respective conclusions, had extensively referred to online sources such as Wikipedia to support their conclusions.

Sounding a word of caution, Justice Surya Kant writing for the bench said, “While we expressly acknowledge the utility of these platforms which provide free access to knowledge across the globe, but we must also sound a note of caution against using such sources for legal dispute resolution. We say so for the reason that these sources, despite being a treasure trove of knowledge, are based on a crowdsourced and user generated editing model that is not completely dependable in terms of academic veracity and can promote misleading information as has been noted by this court on previous occasions also.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
Delhi Confidential: Chatbot vs Tharoor
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
UPSC Key- January 17, 2023: Learn about Memorandum of Procedure, Article ...
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
MacBook Air turns 15: A short history of a revolutionary notebook
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The ruling said that “courts and adjudicating authorities should rather make an endeavor to persuade the counsels to place reliance on more reliable and authentic sources”.

The judgment referred to a 2008 decision of the apex court in the Commissioner of Customs, Bangalore v Acer India (P) Ltd case wherein a two-judge bench had said Wikipedia “is an online encyclopaedia and information can be entered therein by any person and as such it may not be authentic”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:17 IST
Next Story

India hasn’t made much headway in seaweed production, says govt officia

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close