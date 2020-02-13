Wife of ex-CM’s secy shunted out as FDA commissioner

Darade will be replaced by A B Unhale, who was serving as joint secretary at the Relief and Rehabilitation Department. (File) Darade will be replaced by A B Unhale, who was serving as joint secretary at the Relief and Rehabilitation Department. (File)

During a bureaucratic reshuffle Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shunted out Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Pallavi Darade as commissioner of state Food and Drug Administration.

Darade will be replaced by A B Unhale, who was serving as joint secretary at the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Darade a 1997-batch officer has been on deputation in Maharashtra for over seven years. She is the wife of IAS officer Praveen Darade, who had served as the secretary of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Laxminarayan Mishra has been appointed the new collector of Ratnagiri, while Pavneet Kaur will take over as commissioner of Pune-based Tribal Research and Training Institute and Dr Madhvi Khode will be the new commissioner of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

