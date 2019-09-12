Wielding axe, Khattar tells supporter: Will chop off head

Hours after a video clip surfaced in which Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is seen wielding an axe and threatening a party supporter that he will chop his head off, he justified his “anger” as “natural” because the worker had tried to place a silver crown on his head, a “culture of Congress” that he claimed BJP had done away with.

“We had stopped this culture of (accepting) crowns of silver and gold five years ago to save the hard-earned money of the public. If even today, any person, even my own worker, without my knowledge, places a silver crown on my head, its natural that I will be angry,” he said Wednesday while addressing media here.

He was responding to the video clip that was first shared by AICC chief spokesperson and Kaithal MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala in the morning. Sharing the clip, purportedly recorded at Hansi in Hisar district, during Khattar’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Surjewala, in a tweet said, “Gussa aur ahankar sehat ke liye haanikarak hai. Khattar sahab ko gussa kyun aata hai? Farsa lekar apne hi neta ko kehte hain “gardan kaat dunga teri”, phir janta ke saath kya karenge. (Anger and arrogance are not good for health. Why does Khattar sahab get angry? Wielding an axe, he tells his own party worker that I will chop your head off. What will he do with the public?)”.

The video shows Khattar, aboard his yatra vehicle accepting an axe gifted to him by a supporter. As Khattar starts addressing the rally, a BJP leader tries to put a crown on his head. Khattar cut shorts his speech and addresses the leader. “Kya kar rahe ho? Gardan kaat dunga teri (What are you doing? I will cut off your head),” he is heard saying in the video.

The leader, later identified as a former member of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), is seen apologising to the CM with folded hands.

Addressing the press conference in the evening, Khattar said that the party leader had placed the silver crown on his head without his knowledge. He said he lost his cool as this was a “Congress culture” that he had done away with after taking charge as chief minister of Haryana in 2014.

“He is very old (BJP) worker and has been part of the government also. He did not take it (my anger) otherwise. We will not allow this culture of Congress in this party (BJP) and state again,” Khattar further said.