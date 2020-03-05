Widow of Behbal Kalan case witness threatens to immolate self

Witnesses of the Behbal Kalan firing at Faridkot. (File photo:Gurmeet Singh) Witnesses of the Behbal Kalan firing at Faridkot. (File photo:Gurmeet Singh)

Jasbir Kaur, the wife of a key witness in the Behbal Kalan firing case who died of cardiac arrest in January, threatened to immolate herself in front of Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki’s house “if justice was denied to her”. Kaur has blamed two Congress leaders — Congress MLA Kushaldeep Singh Kiki and Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar — for allegedly harassing her husband, Surjit Singh.

She had alleged that her husband faced “mental torture” as these two leaders were allegedly putting pressure on him to turn hostile in the case, adding that “government machinery was being misused to target them”. Both Congress leaders had denied the charge.

On Wednesday, she said that if anything happened to her, both Kiki and Kangar would be responsible. She said that even the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had marked her applications for action by officials. “But these two (Kiki and Kangar) were not allowing that to happen,” she claimed while talking to reporters in Vidhan Sabha’s media gallery where she was brought by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Earlier, high-drama was witnessed outside the House when police refused to allow Jasbir Kaur and her son, Lakhwinder Singh, from entering the Vidhan Sabha premises. The SAD legislative wing then approached Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh and sought action against police personnel for the alleged breach of the privilege of SAD-BJP legislators by “laying siege” to their offices to prevent Kaur and her son from telling their tale of harassment to the media.

Later, speaking to the media, Kaur demanded registration of a case against officials of power department and the police, who she said had removed power metre from outside her house for non-payment of bill. This had caused anxiety to her husband who died of heart attack due to mental pressure, she claimed.

“I do not know which officer they are protecting. The government did not hold my hand. They insulted my husband. They say Akalis were behind the sacrilege. Then why don’t they catch those who were behind this. Why did they get the witness killed?” she said.

She said Kiki had been alleging that she wanted money and so was levelling these allegations. “I do not want money. But there were people who took Rs 10 crore each from Sukhbir Badal to remove the bodies of Behbal Kalan firing victims. They should return it and face action.”

Talking to media in the press lounge, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the dismissal of minister and the MLA. He was also seen shouting at the police, who were present there, stating they wanted to detain the woman. The police later dispersed.

In his response, Kangar issued a statement saying that he had already made it clear that he had nothing to do with Surjit Singh’s death or power theft case, adding that Jasbir Kaur was making false allegations.

He further said the SAD chief Sukhbir Badal should come clean after “the woman alleged that Sukhbir Singh Badal had been directly involved in Bargari incident and paid crores of rupees to few people for cover up the facts and bodies from the spot in Bargari”. The Minister further said that it was the duty of Bikram Singh Majithia, who was organising the press conference, to respond on Jasbir Kaur’s allegations.

After Kangar’s statement asking Sukhbir to explain Rs 10 crore allegation, Jasbir Kaur in a video message said her statement was distorted. She said, “I meant to say that money was taken from the Akali government before the bodies were moved after the deaths in the Behbal Kalan firing incident.” She did not, however, say who took the money.

No allowed to raise matter, SAD MLAs stage walk out

Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs on Wednesday walked out of the House in protest against not being allowed to raise the issue of justice for the widow of a key witness of Behbal Kalan firing incident who has been blaming a minister and an MLA for her husband’s death. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that Jasbir Kaur, widow of the witness, Surjit Singh, had held the two government functionaries (names expunged by Speaker) responsible for the death of her husband.

“She is saying that these persons were pressuring her husband from resiling from his statement and that the minister came to their house. She is saying that her husband faced mental torture. If any Akali worker is guilty then you hang him, but you have to give justice to this lady,” he said.

Majithia was not allowed to speak further on the issue by the Speaker following which the MLAs entered the Well of the House, shouted slogans against the government and the concerned ministers and MLAs and walked out.

