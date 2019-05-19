What is your routine?

Advertising

I wake up at 5 am and make tea, then breakfast. I pack lunch for my husband and myself and also clean up the home before leaving for office. After returning from office, I cook dinner, wash clothes and do other chores. After I got married, we used to live at Barnala with my in-laws and tehir extended family. I had started working three-four days after marriage and would cook 75 rotis a day; now I make 20-25 rotis a day. Even when I am in office, I am thinking of all the pending chores at home. The fact is, whether a woman goes to office or not, she always has to do ghar ka kaam.

What do you think of Sidhu’s remark?

I don’t work at my new home to show off to neighbours or anyone else that see I am working. I do because it is my own home now, I have to, and like all women, I can’t escape home chores. Why would we show off? There was no need to drag women into his politics… What Sidhuji said is insulting to women. Is he trying to say that we are useless? Also, it is not easy to wear chooda (the wedding bangles) and work in the kitchen, by the way. I even have sores on my wrists.

Have your neighbours ever commented on your work?

Why would they? I work because it is my home, not to show off to neighbours. If my home is unclean, it will affect me, not my neighbours. Why would I work at my home to show off to neighbours? It is my home; not theirs.

So do men have it easy?

Advertising

Yes, it is true that women are judged more than men. It’s true that after marriage, the responsibilities of men and women increase, that it is not easy for men either, but then there are more expectations from women. For women, life turns upside down after marriage.

What was your routine at your parents’ home?

Life used to be easier there. I would sometimes help my mother with the dinner but it was not mandatory. I used to get ready for office and my breakfast would be ready on my plate. Now I have to do everything myself. Every day I leave office thinking of what vegetables to buy on my way back.