Why West Bengal is now dropping ‘Dham’ from Digha Jagannath temple

Announcing the decision following a Cabinet meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said using the word “dham” for the Digha Jagannath Temple was not correct in accordance with “Sanatan culture”. (Photo: Jagannath Temple Digha)

The BJP government in West Bengal on Tuesday announced that it would remove the word “dham” from the name of the Digha Jagannath Temple on the request of the Odisha government.

This seeks to end the controversy that erupted over the naming of the Digha temple, which had irked many in Odisha — the home of the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple, which has long been known as Jagannath Dham.

Announcing the decision following a Cabinet meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said using the word “dham” for the Digha Jagannath Temple was not correct in accordance with “Sanatan culture”.

“The previous West Bengal government has approved it as Sri Sri Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre. They technically made it a cultural centre, but inserted the word ‘dham’ in it. It has been built using funds from the public exchequer. I accept the request of the Odisha Chief Minister and we will remove the word ‘dham’ immediately,” said Adhikari.