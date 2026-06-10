Why West Bengal is now dropping ‘Dham’ from Digha Jagannath temple

New BJP govt in state accepts Odisha’s request. 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple has long been known as Jagannath Dham.

Written by: Atri Mitra, Sujit Bisoyi
3 min readBhubaneswar, KolkataJun 10, 2026 05:35 AM IST
Why West Bengal is now dropping 'Dham' from Digha Jagannath templeAnnouncing the decision following a Cabinet meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said using the word “dham” for the Digha Jagannath Temple was not correct in accordance with “Sanatan culture”. (Photo: Jagannath Temple Digha)
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The BJP government in West Bengal on Tuesday announced that it would remove the word “dham” from the name of the Digha Jagannath Temple on the request of the Odisha government.

This seeks to end the controversy that erupted over the naming of the Digha temple, which had irked many in Odisha — the home of the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple, which has long been known as Jagannath Dham.

Announcing the decision following a Cabinet meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said using the word “dham” for the Digha Jagannath Temple was not correct in accordance with “Sanatan culture”.

“The previous West Bengal government has approved it as Sri Sri Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre. They technically made it a cultural centre, but inserted the word ‘dham’ in it. It has been built using funds from the public exchequer. I accept the request of the Odisha Chief Minister and we will remove the word ‘dham’ immediately,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal CM said the complex would remain and that worship would continue there as per the rituals of Jagannath culture.

BJP Puri MP Sambit Patra, who had gone to Bengal with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s letter requesting that the word “dham” be dropped from the Digha temple’s name, was present during the announcement.

The naming of the newly built temple at Digha, inaugurated in April last year by the Mamata Banerjee government, had been criticised by servitors of the Puri temple, and the Odisha government had strongly objected to the new temple being called a “dham”.

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The Odisha Chief Minister, in a letter to his then West Bengal counterpart on May 6, 2025, had said that using “dham” for the Digha temple “dilutes the distinct heritage of Puri”, and added that it hurt the sentiments and emotions of millions of pilgrims and devotees.

Majhi had noted that the Puri shrine holds unparalleled religious, spiritual, and cultural significance, not just for the people of Odisha, but for millions of devotees across India and the world, and that the name “Jagannath Dham” holds a unique and sacrosanct identity linked to Puri.

Chairperson of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Dibyasingha Deb, also appealed to ISKCON, which manages affairs at the Digha temple, to persuade authorities to desist from using the word “dham” for the new shrine, arguing that it amounted to a violation of the “scriptural injunctions and long-established tradition” of Lord Jagannath.

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Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

 

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