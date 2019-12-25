Why were Muslims excluded from CAA: Chandra Bose

West Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose West Bengal BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose stocked a fresh row by questioning his party’s logic behind not including Muslims in the new law.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Chandra, who is also the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, asked why Muslims have been excluded if the CAA is not related to any religion.

“If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating – Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent,” he tweeted.

“If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come so there’s no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true — what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?,” Bose said.

“Don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation — as it’s a nation Open to all religions and communities,” he added.

Chandra even stated that without the state governments’ support, it is tough to implement the Act everywhere. Mamata Banerjee is among several non-BJP chief ministers who have said that they would not allow the Act to be implemented in their states.

“I have just suggested modification so that entire nation supports it,” he tweeted.

He said it must be clarified that the Act is not based on religion. “Muslims are integral part of our nation, you cannot exclude them. They (BJP) could have simply said minorities, who have been persecuted, will be given citizenship, but once you mention a few religions, you have to mention Muslims as well,” Chandra said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App