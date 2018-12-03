‘Why this curfew imposed only on girls... it is a long-pending demand to remove the time restrictions for girls’ hostels’

For more than one month, Panjab University girl students have locked horns with the PU authorities demanding 24×7 open gates for girl hostels. Although PU has offered to relax the exit hours from the hostel — till 10 pm in winters and 11 pm in summers after the hostellers make an entry in the mobility register — the students are not impressed. In an interview to The Indian Express, Panjab University Campus Students Council president Kanupriya calls restrictions on girl students to enter and exit the hostels “arbitrary” and “discriminatory”.

Why is it important that girl hostels should also have 24×7 open gates?

Since 2015, the girl students have been raising this demand. These days, girls also need to go to libraries during night hours. But because of time restrictions, they cannot do so. Why is this curfew imposed only on girls? At least, there should be a democratic atmosphere on the campus. Through this ongoing protest, we want freedom both for boys and girls. It is not that I am students’ council president and that is why girls’ issues are being picked. Rather, it is a long-pending demand to remove the time restrictions for girls’ hostels.

There are girl students who are in favour of time restrictions in hostels. How do you view that?

I have not forced any girl to join the protest. The girls are fighting for their rights. I had already issued a statement on this that even if 30 girl hostellers demand removal of time restrictions and they want a democratic space, PUCSC shall support them. As far as the girls who are in favour of timing restrictions, they can stay indoors. Nobody forces them to get out of the hostels at night. But once these restrictions are lifted, those girls who want to step out of hostels at night or come back late in the night, they will be able to do so.

PU conducted a survey on the issue and barely 1 pc parents supported your demand. Don’t you think your demand does not have enough support?

First of all, I would like to point out that PU did not get the survey forms filled out by the parents of boys. Only girls’ parents were asked to fill such forms.

Thus, it is a clear-cut gender discrimination by Panjab University. Secondly, the proforma that was got signed from the parents had questions like these: do you want security for your ward or not? Is 11 pm deadline for hostel entry OK or not? Such questions were drafted in a manner to get responses that PU wants. Which parent will say that they do not want security for their ward? Parents do not admit their children in a university on the basis of hostel timings but because of the academics, research and faculty. I must say that the PU manipulated this survey and drafted the questions in such a manner where they could get the responses they wanted. They have not revealed the actual data. PU must answer, why did not they ask the boys’ parents to fill the same forms?

It is learnt that there is no unanimity within PUCSC on this demand and besides you, no other council member is in favour of lifting hostel restrictions. Is it true?

Every student organisation that has contested PUCSC polls had the demand for 24×7 open girl hostels in its manifesto. Every student organisation promised to get this done. I have learnt that a few of the executive members of the council are totally against the issue while some who are in favour were also snubbed by the PU authorities. I would still like all the council members to be a part of this struggle. Once achieved, it will be a historic moment not only for the girl students of PU but also for other universities in the region.

How do you rate the security on PU campus?

Security on the campus is certainly not up to the mark. Campus is yet to be made a vehicle-free zone. The security staff needs to be questioned how they allow vehicles to enter the campus during late night hours. It is certainly not safe for a girl student who is heading back to her hostel from the library at night. There are many areas that are poorly lit or even without any street lights. PU should focus more on how to make campus safe for its girl students. There should be more CCTVs, well-lit roads and better security, especially during night hours.

Restricting girls in their hostel rooms after a certain hour in the night is no solution.