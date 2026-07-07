Why the Congress won’t attend UCC hearings in Rajasthan

On July 5, Dotasra wrote to the Chief Secretary saying that the party “will be forced to completely boycott this public hearing” unless the draft is first made public.

The Congress has decided to boycott the public hearing for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Rajasthan, saying that such a hearing without a draft is being done “to vitiate the atmosphere in the state and to divert from more pressing issues”. The hearing for the Ajmer region is being held on July 6 and 7.

The party has also raised questions over the impartiality and neutrality of the UCC committee in Rajasthan, highlighting that Shuchi Chauhan, director of Vishwa Samvad Kendra, which is associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is also being a member of the committee.

“We are not participating (in the meetings). There is no draft; what is the point of discussions and debates? Suggestions are taken when there is a draft present on the subject. The same applies in the courts and even in the state Assembly, where we debate only after a draft is tabled,” Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra told The Indian Express.