Why Sonam Wangchuk won’t be joining CJP’s Delhi protest today

Alongside a video he posted on X, Wangchuk, who is back in Ladakh, wrote, “Despite all efforts of the government to hinder and damage our work, we continue to work for national security... making preparations as another winter comes.”

Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s planned protest in the national capital on October 10, climate and education activist Sonam Wangchuk explained why he “won’t be able to join you all in Delhi”.

Alongside a video he posted on X, Wangchuk, who is back in Ladakh, wrote, “Despite all efforts of the government to hinder and damage our work, we continue to work for national security… making preparations as another winter comes.”

“This includes making artificial glaciers for water security and experiments for GLOF or glacial lake flood security… to defuse the 200+ ticking water bombs in the high Himalayas,” he wrote.